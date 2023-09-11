Corridor linking Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE to be launched

He made this announcement during his speech at the 18th summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders, currently taking place in the Indian capital, New Delhi, Shafaq News reported.

President Erdogan stated, "We are collaborating with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq to create a major commercial corridor, consisting of railways and ports, connecting our countries. This corridor will originate from those countries and extend through Basra and other regions of Iraq, ultimately reaching Turkey."

He further added, "We aim to take significant and swift steps in this project in the near future."

RHM/PR