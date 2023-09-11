  1. Economy
Sep 11, 2023, 1:00 PM

Erdogan:

Corridor linking Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE to be launched

Corridor linking Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE to be launched

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey is working on establishing a railway and port corridor that would connect it to Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through Iraq.

He made this announcement during his speech at the 18th summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders, currently taking place in the Indian capital, New Delhi, Shafaq News reported.

President Erdogan stated, "We are collaborating with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq to create a major commercial corridor, consisting of railways and ports, connecting our countries. This corridor will originate from those countries and extend through Basra and other regions of Iraq, ultimately reaching Turkey."

He further added, "We aim to take significant and swift steps in this project in the near future."

RHM/PR

News Code 205920
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News