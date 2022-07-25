Iran MPs call for guarantees if US after returning to JCPOA

The spokesman of Iran's Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said Abolfazl Amouei told reporters on Sunday that the commission was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, who heads Iran’s negotiation team in the JCPOA talks.

During the commission session, Bagheri elaborated on the latest situation with the talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the lawmakers stressed receiving enough guarantees from the US if it wished to rejoin the accord, Amouei said.

The spokesman also noted that the member of the parliaments called for settlement of the issues pertaining to the safeguards agreements with the IAEA, pursuit of Iran’s economic benefits from a possible deal, and the significance of verification as well as the lifting of the imposed sanctions.

Earlier on July 21, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need for the US side to stop excessive demands in the course of talks over reviving the JCPOA and removing unilateral sanctions on Iran.

