FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Draw: Iran opt for Pot 2

All other teams are seeded in respective pots in order of Ranking based on FIBA World Ranking – Men Presented by NIKE, which was updated at the end of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, Tehran Times reported.

The FIBA Asia Cup 2025 will be played at Jeddah from Aug. 5-17, marking the first time the Persian Gulf state is hosting FIBA’s flagship event in Asia after 1997.

Pot 1: Saudi Arabia (hosts), Australia, Japan, New Zealand

Pot 2: Iran, Lebanon, China, Philippines

Pot 3: Jordan, Korea, Syria, Chinese Taipei

Pot 4: India, Qatar, Guam, Iraq

The 16 teams will be split into four groups of four, with the top teams of each automatically qualifying for the Quarter-Finals.

The no. 2 and 3 teams, on the other hand, will play in the Qualification to Quarter-Finals.

Winners of the Quarter-Finals will then advance to the Semi-Finals, where the victors will head into the finale to battle for the championship. The losing sides, meanwhile, will face each other in a Third-Place Game.

MNA