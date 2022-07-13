Biden seeks to secure energy supply to Europe on ME trip

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah offered condolences to Abdul Malek Al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah on the demise of "Allameh Abdu-Salam", the secretary general of the Yemen Ulama Union.

Hezbollah's secretary general also said that the USA’s situation now is different from that in 2006, noting that "President Joe Biden’s old age reflects the aging United States."

He said that the US actually has launched a war in Ukraine against Russia, adding that Washington is trying to block Russia's revenues from oil and gas exports.

He also referred to the US president's trip to the Middle East and said that Biden seeks to secure the supply of energy to Europe by the Middle Eastern countries.

"Biden’s visit primarily aims at forcing the Gulf States to export more gas and oil and sustaining Israel’s security."

He added that Biden has nothing to present to the Palestinian people on the trip.

Nasrallah also advised Biden to end the war on Yemen and give the Yemeni the chance to reach a political solution instead of extending the truce.

The Hezbollah leader further said that the Saudi-UAE-led coalition is fighting Yemen on behalf of the United States.

He went on to say that the Israeli regime is unable to conduct land operations against Lebanon and only pin hope on airstrikes.

Nasrallah addressed the Israeli war minister Benny Gantz, saying "You’re threatening Lebanon while your army has failed to advance few meters in blockaded Gaza."

He underlined, "Your threat to invade Beirut, Sidon and Tyre is trivial."

Nasrallah went on to say that "Resistance is the only power that can protect Lebanon and its resources."

"We can hamper Israeli efforts to extract gas and oil from the Karish field," the Hezbollah chief added.

"All the Lebanese agree that the only way to address the national economic crisis is extracting and selling the maritime gas," he added.

KI/Live