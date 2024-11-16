Lebanese Resistance icon released after 40 years in France

Abdallah called the “Nelson Mandela of the Arab World” was detained in 1982 and was the longest-held prisoner in Western Europe. He has been jailed in France in a flagrant politicization of the country’s own judicial system, which has authorized his release on three occasions.

"In (a) decision dated today, the court granted Georges Ibrahim Abdallah conditional release from December 6, subject to the condition that he leave French territory and not appear there again," the prosecutors said on Friday.

Abdallah was a former member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Factions (LARF).

AMK/PressTV