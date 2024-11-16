Borrell urges sanctions on Israel for war crimes

The top European diplomat criticized the bloc’s approach towards Israel by stressing that the EU has so far spared the Israeli regime from any meaningful consequences.

Addressing the regime’s violation of international laws in Gaza and Lebanon, Borrell offered a wide range of actions from banning imports from Israel to suspending political dialog with the regime, PressTV reported.

The EU foreign policy chief stated that the bloc’s approach must change, stressing that even-handedness is the lynchpin of Europe’s credibility.

Attacks on healthcare workers and facilities are a grave violation of international humanitarian law. The protection of medical personnel in conflict zones is non-negotiable.

EU’s Foreign Affairs Council is set to discuss Borrell’s proposals next week.

Borrell also said, “The EU strongly condemns the killing of 12 paramedics in an Israeli strike near Baalbek.”

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 43,730 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 103,000 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

MNA/