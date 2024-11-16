  1. Politics
Iran vows to pursue assassination of Martyr Soleimani

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Iran would pursue the assassination of Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani through legal and judicial authorities, the country's diplomatic mission in the United Nations stressed.

Iran's diplomat mission made the announcement on Friday while answering a US media's question about providing written assurances that there is no alleged plan to assassinate Donald Trump.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced years ago that it is pursuing the issue of the assassination of Martyr Soleimani through legal and judicial authorities and fully adheres to the well-known principles of international law, it added.

The US military, on the direct order of former president Donald Trump, assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, in a drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Iran and Iraq have time and again said that it is their legitimate right under international law to pursue legal proceedings aimed at holding accountable and bringing to justice the perpetrators, organizers, and sponsors of the assassination.

