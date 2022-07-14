US president meets Israeli regime PM in Occupied Palestine

US president held a meeting with Lapid on Thursday and it is expected that they will publish the full text of the "Quds Declaration", in order to emphasize the strong support of the United States to the Zionist regime and take measures against Iran's nuclear activity.

The joint declaration is expected to include a pledge by Washington to continue US military aid to the Israeli regime, Aljazeera reported.

Hebrew news sources yesterday reported that during Biden's visit to occupied Palestine, a statement will be signed by Biden and the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid under the title "Quds Declaration", which is a four-page document.

The source also claimed that the Quds Declaration is a unified message against Iran, its nuclear program and its regional activities.

After the meeting, the US president stated that they have discussed the importance of the Israeli regime's full integration into the region.

The two politicians are going to hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

