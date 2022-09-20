2014 revolution in Yemen was necessary to stop US: Al-Houthi

"The September 21 revolution occurred while the American policies in Yemen were ruling and our country was moving towards complete collapse. Of course, in 2011 there were foreign interventions to abuse the uprising of the Yemeni nation. At that time, the Americans tried to rule to take matters into their own hands and use conflicts to their advantage," Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement Seyyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi said Tuesday in a ceremony to mark the 21 Septemebr revolution in 2014 led by Houthi-led Ansarullah movement.

"America wanted our country to collapse from within and by intensifying the political cleavages, Washington tried to strengthen the gaps so that the Yemeni nation would lose its collective identity," he added.

He also said that "Many foreign interventions took place to control what happened in the country and to control these events and abuse them, which served foreign policies and primarily the Americans and their mercenaries in our country."

Later he said that "Washington and its allies are trying to make changes in the region under the guise of normalizing relations and friendship between Arab states and Israel."

According to the Ansarullah movement, it was Yemen that stopped the normalization of relations with Israel and stood by the Palestinian issue and the freedom-seeking people of the [Islamic] Ummah against the enemies.

He concluded that thousands of children of this nation were martyred in cities, villages and schools by American-made bombs and in American warplanes airstrikes in a plot designed by the Americans and carried out by the Saudis.

He added the aggressing military coalition even bombarded graveyards and prisons and showed no mercy to any civilians.

