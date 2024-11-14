Iran ready to resume nuclear talks based on former agreemnets

After the meeting with Rafael Grossi, Abbas Araghchi told reporters that constructive talks were held and we clarified the path of cooperation between Iran and the Agency in the next year which is a critical year in Iran's nuclear issue.

He added that Iran is ready for nuclear negotiations and cooperation within the framework of previous agreements with the IAEA, adding that the cooperation depends on how serious the other parties are about this issue.

Araghchi stated that the resolutions not only did not help to solve the issue but also made the issues more complicated and caused worries for the owners of these resolutions.

Confrontation is not useful for any side and the path of cooperation should be adopted, he said, adding that Iran is ready to cooperate.

He stated that Iran is hoping that the other parties will adopt a wise policy.

