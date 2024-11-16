Russia awaits Trump’s proposals on Ukrainian settlement

"I can’t imagine. Let us wait for his proposals," he said.

"We repeatedly stress when asked about this that any politician who says that he or she is for peace rather than for war, this politician deserves attention."

"But we don’t know exactly what will be proposed. Our position was clearly worded by the Russian president on June 14, 2024," Lavrov added, TASS reported.

US President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration will work hard to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We're going to work on the Middle East, and we're going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It’s gotta stop. Russia and Ukraine’s gotta stop," Trump said at a gala for the America First Policy Institute at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

