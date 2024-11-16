  1. Politics
Nov 16, 2024, 9:45 AM

Russia awaits Trump’s proposals on Ukrainian settlement

Russia awaits Trump’s proposals on Ukrainian settlement

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he has no idea how US President-elect Donald Trump intends to settle the crisis in Ukraine, but Moscow looks forward to seeing what he comes up with.

"I can’t imagine. Let us wait for his proposals," he said.

"We repeatedly stress when asked about this that any politician who says that he or she is for peace rather than for war, this politician deserves attention."

"But we don’t know exactly what will be proposed. Our position was clearly worded by the Russian president on June 14, 2024," Lavrov added, TASS reported.

US President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration will work hard to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We're going to work on the Middle East, and we're going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It’s gotta stop. Russia and Ukraine’s gotta stop," Trump said at a gala for the America First Policy Institute at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

MP/

News ID 224477

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News