23 terrorists killed in Sistan and Baluchestan province

General Shafaei told local Iranian media on Friday that during the “Martyrs of Security” drills, the IRGC forces have killed 23 terrorists and captured 46 others.

Security and police personnel in the province often conduct operations in the border areas to foil terror plot and capture arms and drugs smuggled by terrorist and other groups.

The Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks against Iranian interests in southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are believed to be linked to foreign intelligence services.

According to General Ahmad Shafaei, spokesman for the “Martyrs of Security” drill, the exercise is conducted in pre-determined regions and is meant to bolster and foster sustainable security.

