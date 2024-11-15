Pres. Pezeshkian visits 37th Natl. Handicrafts Carpet Expo

In this visit, President Pezeshkian was accompanied by Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Maryam Jalali and a number of public and private sector mangers.

Attending various sections and exposition booths of the exhibition, President Pezeshkian was briefed on the latest situation of handicrafts in this edition of the exhibition and became more familiar with the products and artworks produced by veteran Iranian artisans.

The 37th National Handicrafts and Carpet Exhibition runs from November 13 to November 16 at Tehran’s Permanent Fairgrounds, welcoming visitors to explore Iran’s rich cultural and artistic legacy.

