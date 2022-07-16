Zionist regime fighter jets attack Gaza Strip (+VIDEO)

According to the report of "Palestine Today", the fighter jets fired about eight missiles towards a base of Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli gunboats also fired at the Palestinian fishermen's boat in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist regime's army also on Saturday morning announced that the sirens went off warning of missile attacks in the Zionist settlements bordering the Gaza Strip.

Some Arab media also announced that several rockets were fired at the towns of Ashdod and Ashkelon in the south of occupied Palestine.

The Zionist regime's Defense Forces said on Saturday that four missiles have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, claiming that one of the missiles has been intercepted.

ZZ/