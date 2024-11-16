Messages to Syria, Lebanon carry Iran's support

In an interview with Al Mayadeen on Friday, Larijani confirmed that the messages he carried were directly from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

While refraining from disclosing specific details, the senior Iranian official emphasized that the content of the messages revolves around supporting the people and Resistance movements in both countries.

Larijani underscored the importance of respecting diplomatic norms, leaving the decision to reveal the messages’ content to al-Assad and Berri.

“This is not about secrecy or danger but about respecting the recipients' prerogative to disclose or act upon the messages as they see fit."

Larijani also affirmed that "Iran will support any decision made by the Lebanese government and the Resistance.”

In the same context, Larijani added that "Hezbollah is a rational and logical party with many wise and politically mature leaders, and we trust them and their decisions," considering that "the Resistance is mature, both in its intellect and action."

"It does not need any advice from anyone; rather, it often offers guidance to others," he asserted.

While Larijani viewed the Israeli political and military statements as "propagandist", he emphasized Iran's trust in "the awareness of the Resistance leaders."

