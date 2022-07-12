  1. Politics
Nasrallah to deliver speech Wed. on political developments

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a televised speech about the latest political developments on Wednesday night.

Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a televised speech on Wednesday at 20:35 Beirut Local Time. 

He will address the latest regional developments as well as ongoing developments in Lebanon. 

