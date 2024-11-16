  1. Politics
Nov 16, 2024, 10:00 AM

Former Israeli prime minister:

Netanyahu seeks to stay in power by promoting Iranophobia

Netanyahu seeks to stay in power by promoting Iranophobia

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert has confirmed that the incumbent prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is attempting to maintain his power by promoting fear of Iran among the Zionist community.

In an interview with The Times, Olmert stated that Netanyahu is attempting to secure his political survival by intimidating the Zionist community.

He claimed that Netanyahu portrays himself as the savior of the Zionists while instilling fear by raising concerns about Iran.

Olmert previously mentioned that Israel's true enemies are not Iran, Hezbollah, or even Hamas, but rather Netanyahu and extremist Zionists like him.

Referring to the actions of Netanyahu's far-right cabinet, including their neglect of Zionist prisoners in Gaza, Olmert expressed concern that Netanyahu relies on extremists within his cabinet and turns a blind eye to their actions.

AMK/6288877

News ID 224481

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News