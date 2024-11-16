Netanyahu seeks to stay in power by promoting Iranophobia

In an interview with The Times, Olmert stated that Netanyahu is attempting to secure his political survival by intimidating the Zionist community.

He claimed that Netanyahu portrays himself as the savior of the Zionists while instilling fear by raising concerns about Iran.

Olmert previously mentioned that Israel's true enemies are not Iran, Hezbollah, or even Hamas, but rather Netanyahu and extremist Zionists like him.

Referring to the actions of Netanyahu's far-right cabinet, including their neglect of Zionist prisoners in Gaza, Olmert expressed concern that Netanyahu relies on extremists within his cabinet and turns a blind eye to their actions.

