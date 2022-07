Speaking in the annual meeting of Ashura with the presence of missionaries and scholars, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said that if Lebanon is not able to extract oil and gas resources, the Zionist regime will not be allowed to extract in the whole occupied Palestine.

However, he added that Lebanon does not want war with the Israeli regime. Everything depends on Israel's response, Nasrallah said, adding, "We are waiting for developments and are ready for everything.

