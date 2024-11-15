Several explosions reported in Damascus

The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) on Friday reported that an explosion was heard in Damascus suburbs and an investigation has been launched to identify the main cause of the blast.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent also announced that several explosions were heard in Damascus, and the cause of the blast is still unknown.

Some local sources announced that the Syrian army's air defenses have confronted hostile targets in the skies over the Damascus suburbs.

These sources added that the two areas of "Al-Mazza" and "Kafar Sousah" in Damascus have been targeted by the Israeli regime's airstrikes.

