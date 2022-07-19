  1. Politics
Israeli drone has fallen in southern Lebanon

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Local media in lebanon said on Tuesday that an Israeli drone has crashed in southern Lebanon.

Al Jazeera's reporter reported the crash of an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

According to the reports the Israeli drone has fallen in Al-Wazani region in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, "elnashra" news website said that "An Israeli drone crashed in the Al-Wazani distrcit hours after the occupying regime's leaders were bragging about bringing under the control of a small drone specially made for filming a wedding ceremony."

Meanwhile, yesterday the media of the Zionist Israeli regime claimed that a drone entered the occupied Palestinian air space.

Israeli "Kan" news channel claimed that the small drone belonged to Lebanon's Hezbollah and that the regime army had shot down.

