Diplomat praises Egypt for stance towards Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – The new head of Iran's Interests Section in Egypt praised Cairo's opposition to the American plan to create an alliance against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mohammad Hossein Soltanifard, the new head of Iran's Interests Section in Egypt wrote on his Twitter account, "Egypt's opposition to the illusionary US plan to create an alliance against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the light of the silence of other countries participating in the Jeddah Summit is commendable and understandable."

The Iranian diplomat added, "God willing, this plan, like the plan to create the Greater Middle East as well as The Deal of Century will get nowhere."

Soltanifard, the new head of Iran's Interests Section in Egypt went to Cairo last Monday.

