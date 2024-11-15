Iran new envoy submits copy of credential to EC Pres. Michel

In a post on his X account, Robatjazi wrote, “I am proud to represent the Islamic Republic of Iran to the European Union. In this challenging period, it is essential to strive for constructive, stable and meaningful relations between Iran and the European Union based on the mutual respect and interest.”

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Head of the Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Belgium Mohammad Ali Robatjazi submitted a copy of his credential to President of the European Council Charles Michel on Thursday.

