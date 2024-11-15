  1. Politics
Frmr. IRGC cmdr.:

Iran preparing for responding to recent Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Major General Mohsen Rezaei, former chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says Iran is making preparations for retaliatory attack on the Zionist Israeli regime.

Referring to the recent Israeli aerial attack on some military bases in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohsen Rezaei, the former IRGC commander and current member of the Expediency Council, said that "We are preparing True Promise 3." Iran has called the two previous punitive attacks on the Israeli regime True Promise. 

He added: "Some people should not think that if Israel wants to engage in quarrel with Iran, we will leave it alone (will give up)."

From time to time, the aircraft of the occupying regime attacks different countries. They attacked our consulate in Damascus, which results in True Promise 1. Then it came "the former Hamas chief Ismail] Haniyeh was martyred, which resulted in True Promise 2, and then missiles were fired at Iran and we are preparing the True Promise 3.

