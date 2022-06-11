11 military policemen killed in northern Burkina Faso

The attack took place on Thursday evening at a security post in Seytenga, in the province of Seno, the army statement on Friday said. The gendarmes fought back but were outnumbered, it said, AlJazeera reported.

Four military police were also killed on Thursday in an attack in the western province of Kossi and two people were killed in another incident at a gold mine in the north, the army said.

The West African country is battling armed groups, some linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL, that are waging a violent rebellion that has killed thousands across Burkina Faso and neighboring Mali and Niger.

In 2021, a total of 1,315 events of organized political violence, including explosions and violence against civilians, were recorded – twice 2020’s figures.

