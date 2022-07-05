  1. World
Two UN peacekeepers killed, 5 injured in N Mali: report

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Two United Nations peacekeepers have been killed and five wounded by an improvised explosive device in northern Mali, the UN peacekeeping mission said on Tuesday.

The incident took place between the village of Tessalit and the city of Gao, Olivier Salgado, spokesman for MINUSMA, said in a tweet, the Canberra Times reported.

Insecurity has grown in the west African country since Islamist insurgents who took root in its arid north a decade ago escalated attacks and seized territory.

The militants have gained momentum despite the presence of foreign troops and UN peacekeepers.

The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions across the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

