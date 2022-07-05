Iran ready to help Mali in scientific, research field: min.

Amadou Keita, the Malian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research is visiting Iran at the head of a high-ranking delegation and was received for a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Ali Zolfigol.

In the meeting, the Iranian side said that Iran seeks expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with different countries in the field of science and technology.

Zolfigol added that the Islamic Republic of Iran was ready to expand ties and cooperate with Mali in various fields.

The Iranian minister further said that Iran has 1% of the world's population, but it possesses more than 2% of the world's scientific products and ranks first in many scientific fields, such as nuclear science, defense industry, nanotechnology, and biotechnology, chemistry, etc.

He further said that Iran has also made great progress in the field of medicine and health.

Zolfigol stressed that if the Malian students were interested in studying at Iranian universities, they should be assured that Iran will treat them like its own citizens and will try to provide standard and favorable conditions for them.

The Malian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, for his part, declared that scientific cooperation with Iran is important because of Iran's scientific capabilities and capacities.

Referring to the recent Malian minister of foreign affairs’ visit to Tehran, Amadou Keita expressed hope for expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Pointing to five universities in Mali, he said that Mali would like to use Iran's experiences in all scientific fields, calling on Iran to establish universities and technological centers in his country.

