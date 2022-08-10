Several killed in Burkina Faso explosions

At least 15 soldiers were killed in the blasts, according to the army statement.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the blasts.

The incident occurred on a rural road in the Bam province of the country's Central-North region. Groups linked to Al Qaeda and ISIL have been active in the region since at least 2015.

Last week, terrorists killed four soldiers and nine civilian army volunteers when they ambushed a counter-terrorist operation in northern Burkina Faso on Thursday, the army said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The troops, who were attacked in the center-north province of Bam, fired back in retaliation and killed at least 34 assailants, it added.

