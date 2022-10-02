Protesters attack French embassy in Burkina Faso

Comments by a junta spokesperson on Saturday set into motion an outburst of anger in Ouagadougou, the capital.

“Damiba has tried to retreat to the Kamboinsin French military base to prepare a counter-offensive in order to sow divide amongst our defense and security forces,” said Lt Jean Baptiste Kabre, reading a statement on behalf of the new junta leadership.

Video on social media showed residents with lit torches outside the perimeter of the French embassy, and other images showed part of the compound ablaze, The Guardian reported.

The French foreign ministry has denied the country's involvement in the events taking place after a military takeover in Burkina Faso amid allegations that the deposed leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba sought refuge in a French military base.

MP/PR