Terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso leaves 11 killed, 9 injured

Issuing a statement on Saturday, Burkina Faso's military said that elements affiliated with the al-Qaeda and ISIL terrorist groups had attacked a military base in the north of the country.

Terrorist elements also carried out another attack on the rapid reaction forces in the Sanmatenga region, the statement added.

11 soldiers were killed and 9 others were wounded during the terrorist attacks.

Burkina Faso army also managed to kill 20 terrorists and confiscate their weapons and ammunition.

Recently, 15 people, including nine security forces, were killed by gunmen in the Burkina Faso coastal region.

Terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and ISIL have carried out numerous attacks in Burkina Faso and have been able to gain control of parts of Burkina Faso and Niger.

The violence has already killed thousands of people and forced more than 2 million to flee their homes in the Sahel region despite the presence of foreign troops and United Nations peacekeeping missions.

