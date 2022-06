Three other ISIL forces were detained in the same area, according to the reports.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, confirming the news, said that an ISIL financing, equipping and training center was targeted during the operation.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Taliban's Ministry of Defense stressed that all parts of the country were under their control and that there were no vulnerable areas.

"ISIL has no ideological or religious place in Afghanistan," he added.

