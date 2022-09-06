35 civilians killed in convoy blast in Burkina Faso

Monday’s incident took place as the military-led convoy was supplying towns in the restive north on a road between Bourzanga to Djibo, according to a statement by Sahel region governor Rodolphe Sorgo, The Guardian reported.

“One of the vehicles carrying civilians hit an improvised explosive device. The provisional toll is 35 dead and 37 injured, all civilians,” it said.

"The escorts quickly secured the perimeter and took measures to help the victims," the statement added.

A security source told AFP the supply convoy was “composed of civilians, drivers and traders”.

According to a resident of Djibo, “several dozen vehicles, including trucks and public transport buses” were hit.

