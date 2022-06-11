Iraqi army repels ISIL attack on Diyala

An Iraqi military source was injured during the clashes, a security source told Alsumaria.

The ISIL attack was launched at a security base affiliated with the Iraqi Army's 1st Brigade Commando Unit in northeastern Diyala.

The exact number of casualties has not been announced yet.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, clean and chase ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh and Al Anbar provinces.

