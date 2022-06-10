Syria air defense confronts Israeli regime airstrikes again

According to the official Syrian News Agency, SANA, the air defense of the Syrian army at the early hours of Friday morning confronted the latest Israeli military aggression on the suburbs of the capital, Damascus.

A Syrian military source said that at 4:20 a.m. on Friday, the Israeli regime conducted several airstrikes targeting some areas in the south of Damascus in the occupied Golan Heights.

According to the report, the Syrian defense system intercepted the missiles and was able to shoot down most of them.

A military source told SANA that the enemy aggression resulted in the wounding of a civilian and caused some damages in the area.

