Damascus Intl. Airport to resume activity on June 23

Minister of Transport, Eng. Zuhair Khuzaym said that all air carriers can schedule their incoming and outgoing flights via the airport starting tomorrow.

The airport will operate with all its capacity to serve passengers and operating companies after finishing the repairs of the damages caused by the Israeli aggression, Khuzaym added, Syrian Official State News Agency (SANA) reported.

The Director General of the Syrian Arab Aviation Corporation, Shefaa al-Nouri, said that “all travel tickets booked as of tomorrow are mow valid and their flights will be carried out according to their scheduled dates without any modification."

The Israeli regime warplanes targeted the air port few days ago and destroyed part of it in continuation of the aggression on Syrian territories to support the terrorist groups there.

MA/PR