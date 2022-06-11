Iran condemns Zionist regime strike on Damascus airport

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone talk with his Syrian counterpart Faisal al-Mekdad on Friday, hours after an Israeli airstrike targeted the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport in the Syrian capital.

Iran has always stood by the Syrian government and people and would continue to do so in the future, the Iranian foreign minister stressed.

Amir-Abdollahian said that the Zionist regime’s relentless attacks on Syria’s infrastructure were not only in violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also constituted a contravention of all international laws and humanitarian norms and principles.

The Iranian top diplomat deemed the silence of the international community and regional organizations in the face of the Zionist aggression as pathetic and reprehensible.

The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, expressed his country’s gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying that the Syrian nation would sustain its resistance against the Zionist regime’s occupation and aggression.

Referring to the Friday airstrike, Mekdad said the Israeli regime resorts to such desperate attacks to disturb the calm and stability in the region so that it can deflect attention from its domestic crisis.

He further noted the attacks were meant to reinforce the remnants of Takfiri terrorist outfits, such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, adding that the aggression would lead to nowhere.

Such incursions would only strengthen the Syrian government and people’s resolve to confront occupation and terrorism, the Syrian foreign minister concluded.

In the wake of the Israeli attack targeting the airport in Damascus on Friday, Syria’s al-Watan newspaper reported that the country suspended all flights at the airport.

According to the daily, the attack partly damaged the runway at the airport.

Earlier on Friday, for the second time this week, Syrian air defenses intercepted missiles launched by the Israeli military at targets south of the capital Damascus, bringing down most of them.

