Withdrawing troops from Syria out of agenda: Russia envoy

Aleksandr Yefimov, Russia's ambassador to Damascus told the Syrian Al-Watan newspaper recently that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria was out of the agenda.

The ambassador denied the claim of the US media and military institutions that Russian troops withdrew from Syria after the war in Ukraine started and moved to the European country, saying that there is no link between Russian troops in Syria and Ukraine and the number, deployment and their operations in different parts of Syria are in accordance with the assigned missions and the military and political conditions inside the Arab country, and it has nothing to do with other issues.

The Russian diplomat added that there was no talk of Russian troops withdrawing from Syria, citing claims by some regional media outlets, including Jordanian media, that they had been replaced by Iranian forces after their withdrawal from Syria.

Yefimov added that it is the Syrian army that is in control of the situation first and foremost, and the Russian and Iranian forces are present in their country in accordance with the law and at the invitation of the legitimate Syrian government.

He said that Russia and Iran are legally present in Syria at the request of Damascus, adding that the two powers are not rivals in Syria.

Regarding the Israeli regime's recent attack on Damascus International Airport, the Russian ambassador said that the regime's continued attacks on Syria come in violation of international law and are unacceptable. He said Moscow strongly condemned the attacks because such irresponsible actions pose a big danger to international flights and endanger the lives of innocent passengers.

"We call on Israel to stop these acts of mischief," the ambassador asserted.

