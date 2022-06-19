  1. Politics
Russia seeking to pass resolution against Israel in SC

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Following the recent attacks of the Zionist regime on Damascus Airport, Moscow is reportedly seeking the adoption of a resolution against the regime in the UN Security Council.

The Zionist sources announced on Sunday that Russia plans to take international action against Tel Aviv in the wake of recent Israeli attacks on Damascus International Airport, which have led to the suspension of operations there.

Accordingly, Russia is preparing a draft resolution to submit to the Security Council condemning the Zionist regime's attacks on Syria.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement strongly condemning the recent Israeli attacks on Syria, especially against civilians and infrastructure facilities in the country.

The airport was targeted by a volley of missiles fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on June 10, state media reported.

The Israeli regime has carried out hundreds of air raids against Syria since 2011, targeting government troops.

