Iran warns neighbors against letting Israel in region

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, made the comments on Saturday on a visit to the Persian Gulf island of Greater Tunb during which he hailed the Persian Gulf’s “good security,” which he attributed to cooperation and synergy among neighboring countries, Press TV reported.

However, he said, if a country allows "the miserable child-killer regime" in Tel Aviv to establish a foothold in this region, that country and the entire region will be inflicted with insecurity, chaos, and instability.

The warning came two days after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking his second official trip to the Persian Gulf country since the two sides formally normalized their relations in 2020.

Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan were other Arab countries that normalized their ties with Israel, all under the so-called Abraham Accords pushed by then-US president Donald Trump.

The normalization deals have been a “stab in the back” for the Palestinians, while exposing an increasing level of apathy on the part of the Muslim-majority countries toward the Palestinian people’s sufferings.

Recent reports suggest that Saudi Arabia is also moving in the same direction, even though the kingdom has so far refrained from officially normalizing with Israel due to domestic considerations.

MNA/PR