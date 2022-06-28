Russia does not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan

Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia, reiterated Russia’s position on not recognizing the Zionist regime's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights in Syria stressing that Golan belongs with Syria, SANA reported on Tuesday.

The high-ranking Russian diplomat said in thhe UN on Monday that Israel is going to increase the number of the settlers in the West Bank and occupied Golan until 2026.

Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations condemned the international community's silence on the systematic violation of Palestinian rights and called it as a clear example of the double standards of West on human rights issues.

The high-ranking Russian authorities have always recognized Golan as a part of Syria and condemned Zionist’s measures to enhance town contraction in Golan and stressed that Israeli regime’s measures cause tension in the region.

Also, the Syrian ministry of foreign affairs has emphasized on restoring Golan from Israel and cited it as a duty for Syrian government.

AY/ 14010407000534