Syrian air defense confronts hostile targets over Massyaf sky

A Syrian military source said that around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Zionist enemy carried out airstrikes from northern part of Lebanon, during which it targeted some parts of Al-Wasati area.

Syrian government has repeatedly stated that Zionist regime and its regional and western allies support takfiri terrorist groups that are fighting against Syrian government. Syrian army has repeatedly discovered Israeli-made weapons and ammunition from terrorist groups based in Syria.

Zionist fighter jets periodically launch missile strikes on targets in eastern and northwestern Syria using Lebanese airspace or through the occupied Golan Heights.

UN peacekeepers based in Lebanon have repeatedly reported that the Zionist regime violates UN resolutions on a daily basis and violates Lebanese airspace.

