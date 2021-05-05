Syrian air defense confronts Zionist regimes' airstrike

The Syrian air defense confronted the attacks of invading the Zionist regime against the country’s southwest parts including Latakia and coastal areas.

A Syrian military source said that the Zionist regime carried out an airstrike against Latakia on Wednesday morning.

The regime also targeted some positions in the coastal area, which was confronted by the Syrian army's air defenses. Some of the Zionists' missiles were shot down.

The source added that according to initial reports, the Zionists' aggression led to the martyrdom of a civilian and the wounding of six others, including a child and his mother.

The Zionist regime has targeted a civilian warehouse of plastic materials on the outskirts of the province, a SANA correspondent in Latakia reported.

