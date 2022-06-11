Turkiye targets areas in N Syria with rockets

The series of Turkish rocket attacks on Syria still continues, Sputnik, quoting Syrian sources, reported.

Turkish forces targeted a village in northern Manbij with rockets during their latest attacks on Syria.

Afrin district in Allepo province was also targeted by Turkish rockets.

Further details and the number of possible casualties are not still known.

Syrian sources also reported the flight of two Russian helicopters at low altitudes over the northeastern suburbs of Aleppo.

At the same time, Syrian sources reported that hundreds of Syrian army forces were deployed to the suburbs of Manbij.

MP/5511484