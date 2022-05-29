  1. Economy
Iran needs to develop air, sea transport with Africa

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy said that Iran's air and sea transportation to the African continent needs to be developed.

Mehdi Safari, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy made the comments in a meeting of Foreign Economic Relations Coordinating Headquarters entitled “Strategies of Developing Trade Ties with African Continent” with a special emphasis on the significance of African Continent in Iran’s trade promotion on Sunday and stated that the country’s air and sea transportation to the African countries needs to be developed.

In the current situation, exporting technical and engineering services, constructing dams and power plants, developing extraterrestrial cultivation and boosting trade and economic relations with African countries are “essential”, Safari highlighted.

He expressed hope that joint economic commission between Iran and African countries would be held in a very near future in line with acceleration of trade and economic activities.

Necessity of launching a shipping line and direct airlines between Iran and African countries and removing obstacles ahead of implementation of extraterrestrial cultivation were the other issues that were discussed in the meeting, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister added.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
