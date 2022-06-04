Establishing trade ties with neighbors priority in 13th gov.

From among the regional countries, Iraq is the first priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran in enhancing trade and economic relations, Safari said.

Speaking in his meeting the Governor-General of Iraqi’s Basra province on Saturday, he stated that Iran attaches great importance to enhance its trade and economic relations with neighboring Iraq.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on increasing bilateral trade and economic relations through Shalamcheh Border Terminal, connection of Khorramshahr railway to Basra and also delegating various technical and engineering projects of the province to competent Iranian companies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Safari pointed to the high capabilities and potentials of the country in the field of producing medicines based on new technologies and added that Iranian small-sized pharmaceutical firms are ready to establish pharmaceutical cooperation with Iraqi province of Basra especially in the field of cancerous medicines.

Turning to the strategic relations between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Iraq, Safari highlighted that forging stronger trade and economic ties with neighboring countries especially Iraq is of the first priority of Iran’s foreign policy under the current administration of President Raeisi.

The issue of road, air, rail and sea transportation is of paramount importance in the fields of trade and exports, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy added.

