Iran’s export of products to Syria doubled: official

Speaking at a conference on Iran-Syria economic development held in Tehran on Sunday, he said that the two countries of Iran and Syria enjoy the high capability to export their products to the region in cooperation with each other.

Iran and Syria have achieved good results in this respect at the unsparing efforts of officials and private sectors, the most important of which can be referred to as the considerable export hike of the country to Syria, Kashefi highlighted.

Giant steps have been taken by officials of the two countries in line with further expansion of bilateral trade ties, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the main task of chambers of commerce in encouraging traders and businesspersons to expand their business activities and added that reducing preferential tariffs play a very key role in boosting bilateral trade which must be taken into serious consideration.

He expressed hope that the two countries of Iran and Syria have high trade capacities to expand their cooperation in trade and economic fields.

