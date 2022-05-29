  1. Politics
May 29, 2022, 11:30 PM

Intl. Conf. between Iran-BSEC to be held in Tehran tomorrow

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – An International Conference between Iran and Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) entitled “Prospects of Cooperation” will be held in Tehran on Monday.

In the conference, Secretary General of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Lazar Comanescu, ambassadors of member countries, UN Representative in Tehran, Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and representatives of Iranian private sector and Black Sea countries, along with senior managers and experts from ministries will exchange their views on ways of expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

Prior to holding the Conference, Secretary General of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Lazar Comanescu and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests in the fields of trade, transportation, and transit.

