S Africa, Fars prov. to bolster cooperation in tourism

The Governor-General of Iran's Fars Province Mohammad Hadi Imanieh held a meeting with the South African Ambassador to Iran Vika Mazwi Khumalo.

He described Nelson Mandela as one of the most enduring international figures and a symbol of resistance.

Referring to the common grounds of the two countries' cooperation document, he said that there is more serious ground for cooperation between the two countries than before.

He called for enhancing cooperation in the fields of mines, research, history, tourism, electronics, energy as well as technology.

South African envoy, for his part, pointed to the appropriate capacity of Fars province, agreeing to form a joint committee between South Africa and Fars province.

Both sides also exchanged views on seizing investment opportunities in Fars for foreign nationals and visa issuance for South African tourists in Shiraz.

