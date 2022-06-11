Iran's railways, roads among safest routes

The deputy Iranian foreign minister held a meeting in Tehran on Saturday with Asset Assavbayev, the secretary-general of the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA), during which Assavbayev said that the purpose of his visit to Iran was to emphasize the maximum exploitation of Iran's transit routes for the transfer of goods from Central Asian countries to Europe.

The TRACECA secretary-general added, "Currently, the volume of goods transported from Central Asia to Europe through the Caspian Sea and the Republic of Azerbaijan exceeds beyond the existing capacity, and therefore the routes crossing through Iran have become very important."

Safari, for his part, stressed that Iran's railways and roads are among the safest and most secured routes in the world.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy added that Iran enjoys good infrastructure and significant transit capacities to serve the international need to transit commodities

He also emphasized facilitating the issuance of visas for TRACECA member states drivers to use Iran's transit routes while calling the TRACECA to facilitate visa procedures for Iranian drivers in return.

TRACECA is an international transport program based in Baku which includes the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasus and Central Asian regions. The program's aim is to strengthen economic relations, trade and transport in the regions of the Black Sea basin, South Caucasus and Central Asia.

