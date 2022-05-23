Iran aims to expand ties with African Continent

South Africa’s Deputy Foreign Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini who is in Tehran at the head of a delegation to attend the 10th meeting of the Iran-South Africa political consultative committee, on Sunday afternoon met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

In the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat referred to the historical and friendly ties between the two countries and said the Islamic Republic of Iran sees no limits to ties with South Africa, and the new Iranian administration, in particular, aims to expand ties with countries on the African Continent.

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran has a special view on relations with South Africa, adding that the two nations have very good capacities to sharply increase their ties and that the 15th meeting of their joint commission this year in Pretoria will be important in that vein.

Amir-Abdollahian also thanked South Africa’s policies on regional issues in West Asia and appreciated the country’s support for the struggle of the Palestinian people.

Dlamini, for her part, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet Amir-Abdollahian.

She expressed hope that in the meeting of the political consultative committee, good and constructive talks will be held over different issues, a roadmap of ties between Iran and South Africa will be drawn up, and both sides will witness an expansion of their ties and cooperation more than ever before following the joint commission’s session and visits by high-ranking officials of the two countries.

