Iran, S Africa stress implementing mutual economic projects

South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Foreign Minister Ms. Candith Mashego-Dlamini, who is in Tehran at the head of a delegation to attend the 10th Meeting of Iran-South Africa Political Consultative Committee, met and held talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on ways of further expansion of bilateral trade, economic and commercial ties.

Given holding of 15th Meeting of Iran-South Africa Joint Commission held in Pretoria in October, the two sides also agreed to discuss problems related to the implementation of economic plans.

In addition, Iranian and South African officials emphasized the need for further contact of public and private sectors of the two countries in line with the goal of enhancing economic relations.

